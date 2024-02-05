Fox News recommended former President Donald Trump take the Super Bowl interview slot this Sunday in light of President Joe Biden declining to go on air during the big game. Shortly after, Trump made his own offer on social media to take Biden’s slot doing the interview that’s become an annual tradition.

Trump mockingly wrote in a Truth Social post that it was a good idea for Biden to skip the exposure he’d get giving an interview with CBS on Super Bowl Sunday.

“Crooked Joe Biden has just announced that he will not be doing the big Super Bowl interview,” Trump wrote on his conservative social media site. “A great decision, he can’t put two sentences together. I WOULD BE HAPPY TO REPLACE HIM — would be ‘RATINGS GOLD!’”

Trump hasn’t always been so eager for a Super Bowl interview — he declined the offer himself back in 2018 before the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33. However, Trump would go on to do Super Bowl interviews in later years, including during the 2020 election ahead of ultimately facing Joe Biden.

Earlier Monday, “Fox & Friends” host Carley Shimkus asked contributor Joe Concha why the president might have opted out of the coverage when he has faced low poll numbers ahead of the 2024 election.

“This is by far the lamest, most intelligence-insulting excuse you will ever hear as far as why the president is hiding from this interview for the second consecutive year,” Concha said. “The interview is like hours before the game, so it’s not about that. So please stop. It’s truly telling that Joe Biden’s handlers are simply petrified of putting him in front of a camera without a teleprompter or scripted remarks to guide him.”

“The Super Bowl, even the pregame, is by far the most watched program of the year, and when you’re a president, who is polling lower than any in polling history, three years into the job, you would think he would be out there trying to sell his message on why he and his administration deserve four more years,” Concha continued.

The host went on to suggest Trump do the interview instead.

Concha took one last swipe at Biden’s handlers, and the president himself, before the end of the Fox News segment.

“Joe Biden is a, and I’ll be blunt about this, a coward. Plain and simple,” Concha said. “He should be telling his handlers he wants this interview because instead, it looks like he’s hiding somewhere in Delaware that day, which he probably will be doing.”

Watch the full Fox News clip below: