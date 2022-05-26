The first guest on the final episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” was a special one.

Jennifer Aniston returned to the show, which concluded its 19 season run Thursday, to help send off her friend Ellen DeGeneres. Aniston was the first guest to ever appear on DeGeneres’ talk show, and has been on the show 20 times total. While introducing the “Friends” alum on Wednesday, the host said she “always knew” Aniston would join her for the final episode.

As soon as Aniston walked on stage, the pair shared a long hug and began to tear up. Before taking their seats, they danced with the audience to “Last Dance” by Donna Summer.

“Where does 19 years go? I don’t understand,” Aniston said, before reminiscing about her first appearance on the show.

In that first episode, Aniston gifted DeGeneres a welcome mat. So, to bring things full circle, she had a surprise for the host during her last guest appearance — a new welcome mat that read “Thanks For the Memories.”

Jennifer Aniston and Ellen DeGeneres on the final episode of “Ellen” (Michael Rozman and Sarah Haas/Warner Bros)

During Aniston’s visit, the pair also chatted about how the actress handled the ending of “Friends,” which she quipped prompted her to get a divorce and go into therapy. Then, she starred in the film “The Break-Up.”

“I just kind of leaned into the end,” Aniston said. “I just was like, ‘You know what guys? Let’s just make this a completely new chapter.'”

DeGeneres pointed out that, in the end, it all worked out. To which Aniston replied: “It worked great.”

Aniston asked DeGeneres if she had any post-“Ellen” plans, and the host offered a simple reply.

“Lay low for a while and rest,” DeGeneres said.

Aniston had a few suggestions for when DeGeneres is ready to get back work, including working out a new standup comedy routine and more acting — or even coming over to help Aniston with housework (an offer DeGeneres politely declined).