“The Morning Show” star and executive producer Jennifer Aniston has shared her condolences and support for series camera assistant Gunnar Mortensen, who died in a fatal motorcycle accident on July 4 in Southern California. He was 39.

“This past week we suddenly and tragically lost Gunnar Mortensen,” Aniston shared on an Instagram story. “One of the bright lights on our @themorningshow set. As camera assistant, he was so skilled and dedicated to his job. We are going to miss you, Gunnar.”

Sharing to her over 40 million followers on the platform, the “Friends” actor also linked to Mortensen’s GoFundMe page, which was started by his Local 600 union “to help raise funds for his family at this difficult time.” At the time of publication, the page has raised nearly $130,000.

“Local 600 mourns the passing of Gunnar Mortensen, a camera assistant who died on Monday, July 4, from injuries sustained from a motorcycle accident,” the page reads. “Gunnar is survived by his wife, Keely, and his 2-year-old son, Lars. In memory of Gunnar, Local 600 has set up this GoFundMe page to help raise funds for his family at this difficult time. We encourage you to donate if you can.”

Local 600 counted Mortensen among its members for 13 years, where he served on the National Executive Boards of the International Cinematographer’s Guild and served as co-chair of the Active Engagement Committee. In addition to “The Morning Show,” among his many credits are television series “Transparent,” “The Rookie,” “I’m Dying Up Here” and “Sons of Anarchy.” He reunited with “The Morning Show” star and executive producer Reese Witherspoon on her upcoming romantic comedy opposite Ashton Kutcher, “Your Place or Mine.”