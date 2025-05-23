Jennifer Aniston Stalker Who Crashed Into Her Gate Found Mentally Incompetent to Stand Trial

The man charged with stalking Jennifer Aniston and crashing his car into the front gate of her Bel Air home was found mentally incompetent to stand trial on Thursday.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle appeared in a Hollywood courthouse specializing in mental health cases. He was examined by a county psychiatrist who found him incompetent, according to Deputy Public Defender Robert Krauss. The defendant asked for a new psychiatrist to come and give a second opinion following the announcement.

A reevaluation was ordered by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maria Cavaluzzi and another hearing scheduled for May 29.

Carwyle was charged with two felony counts – one for stalking, one for vandalism – after he drove a car into the “Friends” star’s front gate May 5. The act was preceded by years of Carwyle filling Aniston’s voicemail, email and social media with messages.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges in his initial hearing. That prompted the judge to pause criminal proceedings until Carwyle underwent a psychological examination.

“Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities,” District Attorney Nathan Hochman said after Carwyle was charged. “My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable.”

Aniston was home the Sunday that Carwyle drove his car into her home’s front gate, but the two never interacted. Carwyle was detained by her private security until the police arrived. In addition to the felony charges, Carwyle faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm.