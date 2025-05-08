Jennifer Aniston Stalker Who Crashed Car Through Her Front Gate Charged With Felony Stalking, Vandalism

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman filed felony charges against the man, who crashed into Jennifer Aniston’s front gate of her Bel-Air residence Monday.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle was charged with two felony counts Wednesday, one for stalking and one for vandalism. He is set to appear in court Thursday. If convicted as charged, he would face three years in state prison.

“Stalking is a crime that can quickly escalate from harassment to dangerous, violent actions, threatening the safety of victims and our communities,” District Attorney Hochman said Wednesday. “My office is committed to aggressively prosecuting those who stalk and terrorize others, ensuring they are held accountable.”

The 48-year-old man is accused of repeatedly harassing the “Friends” star, spamming her with unwanted social media messages, voicemails and emails from May 1 to May 5. The alleged harassment culminated when Carwyle crashed his car into her front gate, causing significant damage, around noon Sunday. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Aniston was home during the incident. Her private security detained Carwyle until police arrived.

“I want to thank law enforcement and our Stalking and Threat Assessment Team, particularly Deputy District Attorney Sam Hulefeld, for their outstanding work in this case,” District Attorney Hochman added. “By working together, we are ensuring that dangerous individuals are taken off our streets.”

Prosecutors requested the court to set statutory bail at $150,000. Carwyle did not appear in court Wednesday as scheduled due to transportation issues getting him to the courthouse, officials said. He is now scheduled to be in court Thursday.

In addition to the felony charges, Carwyle faces an aggravating circumstance of the threat of great bodily harm.

“The Morning Show” actress purchased her Bel-Air mansion for just under $21 million in 2012, according to reporting by Architectural Digest. Season 4 of her Apple TV+ series has yet to set an air date but will likely premiere later this year.