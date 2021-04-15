Netflix’s Jennifer Breslow Joins Legendary Television as EVP, TV & Digital Media

Netflix content executive Jennifer Breslow has joined Legendary Television as executive vice president of TV and digital media, the studio announced Thursday.

Breslow will report to Chris Albrecht, who was named head of Legendary TV back in February, when the studio moved to combine its domestic and international operations.

“Jennifer’s proven track record of identifying, developing and creating world class storytelling for global audiences makes her the ideal candidate to join Legendary as we continue to scale our television and digital media footprint,” Albrecht said in a statement. “We are excited to have her as a leader on the Legendary team.”

“I’m thrilled to join Legendary and their remarkable brand of escapist entertainment,” Breslow said. “It’s an exciting opportunity to work at a company whose stellar library of IP has global appeal for audiences and talent. I look forward to working alongside my new colleagues and humbled to build on their efforts.”

A veteran of The CW, A+E Networks and ABC, Breslow joined Netflix in 2016 as director of content for international original series. She’s credited with a variety of international and foreign-language series at the streamer, including Mexico’s “Casa de Las Flores,” France’s “Lupin” and Italy’s “Suburra.” Prior to departing Netflix, she transitioned back to U.S. programming and was responsible for the recent hits “Fate: The Winx Saga” and “Firefly Lane.”