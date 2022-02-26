On the final night of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards Saturday night, Jennifer Hudson was the big winner of the night, taking home trophies for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture and Entertainer of the Year.

Will Smith won for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his portrayal of Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard.” The Netflix Western “The Harder They Fall” was named Outstanding Motion Picture.

The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards show is “to honor outstanding black actors, actresses, writers, producers, directors, and recognize those working in Hollywood who supported those artists.” The scope has developed across African American communities and cultures.

“Black-ish” star – and winner for this year’s Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series — Anthony Anderson hosted Saturday night’s almost entirely virtual show from Los Angeles.

HBO’s “Insecure” was named Outstanding Comedy Series, with its star, Issa Rae, winning for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. “This Is Us” star Sterling K. Brown and “9-1-1” star Angela Bassett won for outstanding actor and actress in a drama, respectively.

Samuel L. Jackson was honored with the Chairman Award, recognizing individuals who have committed themselves to acts of public service while using their platforms to create effective change. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were presented with the President’s Award for their commitment to public service.

The evening featured a performance by nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer and two-time Academy Award-nominated actress and producer Mary J. Blige from Harlem’s Apollo Theater.

Winners from night 1 can be found here, from night 2 here, night 3 here, night 4 here and night 5 here.

Here is a complete list of Saturday’s winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Jennifer Hudson

Outstanding Motion Picture

“The Harder They Fall” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Will Smith – “King Richard” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Jennifer Hudson – “Respect” (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Insecure” (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – “Black-ish” (ABC)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – “Insecure“ (HBO)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)