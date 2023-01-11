Jennifer Hudson Tears Up as ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Receives Early Season 2 Renewal (Video)

Warner Bros. Discovery’s “The Jennifer Hudson Show” will return for a second season on Fox television stations this fall, Mike Darnell, President of Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, announced on Wednesday.

“Jennifer is an incredible talent and can literally accomplish anything she sets her sights on. This show is second to none because of her and all of the talented producers and crew who work daily to make every single episode special. A Season 2 pick-up this early on proves that this show is here to stay,” said Darnell in a statement.

While he was effusive in his praise for the EGOT winner, no one was more emotional than Hudson herself. In a video clip from Wednesday’s show, Hudson teared up as she told her studio audience, “Today is a major day of celebration.” She briefly burst into song, “We made it,” before announcing, “Y’all, we just got renewed for Season 2!” (Watch the video above.)

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” debuted on Sept. 12, 2022 and according to Nielsen Media, as of December averaged a to-date household rating of 0.6, with 907,000 viewers a day and an 0.3 rating among 25-54 females.

“Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career. We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level. I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can’t wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in Season 2,” said Hudson.

“From Day 1, we’ve had the best of the best here: A great host in Jennifer, amazing producers, terrific guests, and some of the best television station partners in America. When all that comes together, it’s a hit,” added David Decker, President of Content Sales at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President of Programming for Fox Television Stations, added: “Given what we’ve seen so far, this program absolutely deserves a second year. Thanks to Jennifer Hudson and her fantastic production team.”

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” is executive produced by Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Jennifer Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, with Shani Black as co-executive producer. It’s produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales.

Hearst Television, along with other station partners, also renewed the show for its second season.