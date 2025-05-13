Jennifer Hudson Falls Speechless After Kesha Reveals She Was a ‘Dreamgirls’ Extra | Video

Jennifer Hudson learned Tuesday that Beyoncé wasn’t the only music star she appeared with in 2006’s “Dreamgirls” — the other one just hadn’t been discovered yet.

Stopping by “The Jennifer Hudson Show” in promotion of her new music and forthcoming sixth studio album, Kesha rendered the host speechless after revealing that she was actually an extra on “Dreamgirls” while it was filming in Downtown Los Angeles in 2006.

“What? Really?!” Hudson said, visibly shocked.

“Serious … Bible,” the “TiK ToK” singer said, raising her hand to God.

“Kesha was an extra in ‘Dreamgirls’?!” Hudson continued.

“For like $120, for 16 hours, I sat there with my hair teased to the gods. Oh my god — no offense — I hated it,” Kesha admitted.

“You know you’re going to make me rewind it back and try to spot you in the film, this is amazing,” Hudson said.

Watch the moment at the top of the video below:

Kesha then praised the singer and talk show host — who made her feature film debut in the movie musical and took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her performance. So even if Kesha hated it, she assured that “y’all were amazing.”

“We were just an extra in a scene, it was a big auditorium in Downtown L.A.,” Kesha explained.

“Yes, yes — I don’t remember the name of the theater, but we shot everything Downtown L.A., that’s for sure. So you were definitely there!” Hudson said before moving on to discussing Kesha’s next album, “Period.”

“Dreamgirls” was a movie musical adaptation of the stage production inspired by the life and career of Diana Ross and The Supremes. Bill Condon wrote and directed. Hudson had the scene-stealing breakout role of Effie White, known best for the show-stopping mid-show number “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going.” It marked Hudson’s acting debut after being a finalist on “American Idol” Season 3, where she placed seventh.

Kesha, meanwhile, didn’t have her pop music breakout until her chart-topping single “TiK ToK” and her debut album “Animal” in 2010.

Watch Kesha’s full “Jennifer Hudson Show” interview in the video above.