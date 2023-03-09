Jennifer Lawrence shows off her comedic chops in the new trailer for “No Hard Feelings,” the comedy from Columbia Pictures and “Good Boys” director Gene Stupnitsky.

The Oscar winner stars as Maddie, a woman on the brink of losing her childhood home if she doesn’t find a way to make money, fast. Out of desperation, she’s hired by a pair of helicopter parents to “date” their socially awkward 19-year-old son, Percy (Andrew Feldman), before sending him off to college.

The red band trailer begins with Maddie’s messy predicament: she wakes up one morning to find her car getting towed by a previous fling (“The Bear” and “Girls” star Ebon Moss-Bachrach) while another one-night stand is still inside. As an Uber driver without a car, she knows she’s in serious trouble.

Luckily, her friend (Natalie Morales) stumbles upon an online ad that reads, “Need a car? Date our son this summer and bring him out of his shell before college.” Noting that the word “date” is in quotes, she wonders if it’s a joke.

But Percy’s parents (played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti) are dead serious. He doesn’t drink or talk to girls – how is he supposed to survive at Princeton?

From their very first meeting, hilarity and disaster ensue when Percy thinks Maddie is trying to kidnap him. Despite all her charms and determination, Maddie finds herself with a greater challenge on her hands than she ever could have imagined.

“No Hard Feelings” is written by Stupnitsky and John Phillips and produced by Lawrence, Alex Saks, Naomi Odenkirk, Marc Provissiero and Justine Ciarrocchi. Executive producers are Phillips and Kerry Orent.

The comedy, which has not received a rating yet, premieres in theaters on June 23, 2023.

Check out the trailer above.