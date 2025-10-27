Jennifer Lawrence Gets Why She Was Hated for Her Early-Career Personality: ‘That Person Is Annoying’

Jennifer Lawrence kinda sorta understands the backlash and hate she got during her early career – and not because of her movies, but her personality.

While being profiled by The New Yorker, “The Hunger Games” star remembered how the public first adored her personality in interviews – but later turned on her after they decided she was being fake. Lawrence explained that while that was who she really was at the time, it was also a “defense mechanism.”

“So hyper. So embarrassing,” Lawrence said. “Well, it is, or it was, my genuine personality, but it was also a defense mechanism. And so it was a defense mechanism, to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!’”

She continued: “I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying. I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande’s impression of me on ‘SNL’ was spot-on. I felt – I didn’t feel, I was, I think – rejected not for my movies, not for my politics, but for me, for my personality.”

At the height of that popularity, Lawrence was being hounded by paparazzi across Los Angeles. Between that and all the press she was doing for her various projects, adrenaline kept her up at night because she felt like she was “being chased.”

The SNL sketch Lawrence mentioned happened in 2016. In it, guest Ariana Grande played a heightened version of her on “Celebrity Family Feud” and blasted her personality right as the rest of the internet was beginning to turn.

“I’m just, like, a snackaholic,” Grande said. “I mean, I love Pringles. If no one’s looking, I’ll eat, like, a whole can.”

Lawrence will next be seen in “Die, My Love” which releases in theaters on Nov. 7. The film is produced by Martin Scorsese.