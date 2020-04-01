Jennifer Lawrence, Sia, Khloé Kardashian and More Call for At-Home Voting for Presidential Primaries

Jennifer Lawrence, Monica Lewinsky, Sia and other A-listers have teamed up with anti-corruption organization RepresentUs — where they sit on the cultural council — to call for at-home voting in the ongoing presidential primaries in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The group on Wednesday laid out a three-step plan to help registered voters cast their votes since, well, the presidential election is still happening, even as a pandemic grinds almost everything else in America to a halt.

The #VoteAtHome campaign kicked off Wednesday with support from Khloé Kardashian, David Guetta, Alyssa Milano, Sarah Silverman, and Rita Wilson. On their social platforms, the entertainers and advocates told their followers to request an absentee or mail-in ballot, call their senators in support of Vote at Home, and continue the chain by tagging three friends to also make calls and share.

Lawrence called on Amy Schumer. Milano tweeted, “We need to be able to vote without getting sick. You can go to Represent.Us/VoteAtHome to request your mail-in ballot. You can also call your senator to support Vote at Home. #VoteAtHome.” Silverman echoed Milano’s sentiment, but added, “This is nonpartisan (all- partisan?)”

“No eligible voter should be forced to choose between protecting their family’s health and exercising their right to vote,” said RepresentUs co-founder and managing director Joshua Graham Lynn in a statement. “Mailing ballots to voters is common sense and has bipartisan support. It is safer, more secure, increases turnout and saves money in the states where it is already being used. RepresentUs is proud to have the support of so many influential figures such as Jennifer and SIA in the fight for this crucial reform.”

The campaign launched the same day Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders called for the April 7 Wisconsin primary to be delayed and shared his own support for vote-at-home initiatives. He called voting in person during the pandemic a “dangerous situation.”

From RepUs Board Member Jennifer Lawrence: We need to be able to vote without getting sick. I’m calling on @amyschumer to go to https://t.co/Yalw4id4hv, request your mail-in ballot, call your senator to support Vote at Home, and tag 3 friends to call and share with #VoteAtHome. pic.twitter.com/9kzXdkLa6P — RepresentUs (@representus) April 1, 2020