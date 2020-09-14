Universal has set a Valentine’s Day weekend release for “Marry Me,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

“Marry Me” features original songs from J-Lo as well as Latin music star Maluma, who is co-starring and making his feature-film debut.

Kat Coiro, known for “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” and “Dead to Me,” is directing the film that will open on February 12, 2021.

Loepz stars in “Marry Me” as a musical superstar Kat Valdez and one half of a sexy celebrity power couple alongside Bastian (Maluma) who agrees to marry a humble math teacher played by Wilson and then get to know each other. The film is pitched as a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media.

As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit single, “Marry Me,” climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will streamed across multiple platforms. But seconds before the ceremony, she learns that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, and in retaliation and a moment of desperation, she pulls Wilson from out of the crowd and agrees to marry him on stage instead. The film then explores how two different people from worlds apart can bridge the gulf between them even as other forces are trying to drive them apart.

Chloe Coleman and Sarah Silverman also co-star in “Marry Me.” Coiro directed from a screenplay by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill all based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby.

“Marry Me” is produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, who also produced Lopez’s “Hustlers” and “Maid in Manhattan,” as well as Lopez, Benny Medina and John Rogers. The film’s executive producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur and J.B. Roberts.

Check out a brief first look at the film below:

For the record: A previous version of this story incorrectly spelled Coiro’s name.