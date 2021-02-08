Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ Bumped to Valentine’s Day 2022

“Marry Me,” Universal’s romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Latin pop star Maluma, has been bumped again, this time all the way to Valentine’s Day 2022.

“Marry Me” will now open on February 11, 2022, pushed back from its most recent release date on May 14, 2021. It will take the place of an untitled Universal event film on the calendar. The movie was originally meant to open this weekend in time for Valentine’s Day 2021 but was delayed until the summer after the studio dropped a teaser trailer.

The studio has also slated an untitled Blumhouse horror film for release on January 28, 2022.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez to Star in Netflix Action Film 'The Mother' From 'Mulan' Director Niki Caro

Universal had already moved the spy film “The 355” to January of 2022, the action movie starring Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong’o that was meant to open early this year. And “Marry Me” will now open on the same date as Sony’s “Uncharted” with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg.

“Marry Me” is directed by Kat Coiro from a screenplay by John Rogers, Tami Sagher and Harper Dill based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. It also stars Chloe Coleman, Sarah Silverman, John Bradley, Michelle Buteau and Utkarsh Ambudkar.

The film also features original songs from J-Lo and Maluma and is the story about a superstar artist who intends to get married to her partner on stage, only to realize that he’s been cheating on her. So in the heat of the moment, she grabs an unsuspecting math teacher played by Wilson out of the crowd and marries him instead.

The film is produced by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (“Hustlers,” “Maid in Manhattan”), Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina and John Rogers. The film’s executive producers are Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur and J.B. Roberts.