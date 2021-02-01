Jennifer Lopez is set to star in and produce an action film at Netflix called “The Mother.” Niki Caro, who recently directed the live-action “Mulan,” is in talks to direct the feature.

Misha Green, the showrunner behind “Lovecraft Country,” wrote the original screenplay that will star Lopez as an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter she gave up years earlier. Andrea Berloff (“Straight Outta Compton”) made revisions to the script.

Lopez will produce “The Mother” alongside Elaine Goldsmith Thomas for Nuyorican Productions, Benny Medina and Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment. Green will also produce. Catherine Hagedorn is the executive producer and Courtney Baxter is the associate producer.

Lopez is also attached to star in another Netflix thriller called “The Cipher,” and she’s currently filming the Lionsgate comedy “Shotgun Wedding.” She’ll next be seen in the romantic comedy “Marry Me” alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma.

Caro is the director behind the indie “Whale Rider” and films such as “McFarland, USA” and “The Zookeeper’s Wife.” She recently directed the live-action “Mulan” for Disney and she’s next directing “Beautiful Ruins” for Amblin Partners.

Jennifer Lopez is represented by CAA, The Medina Co. and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman. Niki Caro is represented by UTA and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols. Green is represented by CAA and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Deadline first reported the news.