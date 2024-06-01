Jennifer Love Hewitt says Enrique Iglesias was crying over Aaliyah’s death while they shot the “Hero” music video back in 2001.

Hewitt told “Entertainment Tonight” on Thursday that the R&B star’s death in a plane crash in the Bahamas happened the same day they filmed the video.

“The craziest thing about that video shoot that I don’t think people know is that Enrique and Aaliyah were close friends and the night that we filmed that video was the night that she passed,” Hewitt explained. “Enrique had to film that, all of his crying stuff, was filmed and he was really crying because she had passed.”

The actress continued, “So we all did a big prayer for her at the end of the video and he kind of dedicated it to her. I just remember that being really intense.”

Hewitt played Iglesias’ love interest in the video, which was directed by Joseph Kahn. Mickey Rourke also makes an appearance.

Aaliyah died on Aug. 21, 2001, at the age of 22 when the plane she was aboard with eight other people crashed near the Abaco Islands’ Marsh Harbour shortly after takeoff.

Over two decades later, Hewitt recently wrapped up the seventh season of “9-1-1” on ABC. The season saw her character Maddie finally get married to Chimney (Kenneth Choi) after he went missing on their wedding day.

“I mean, where else could they get married, right? If they got married in a church setting or beach setting or something like that, a couple of you [viewers] would have freaked out,” Hewitt told TheWrap after the big episode.