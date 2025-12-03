Jenny Han Says ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Movie Script Is Done, but Is Juggling More Movies, Books and Shows: ‘I’m Busy!’ | Video

As “The Summer I Turned Pretty” fans eagerly await the upcoming movie to conclude Jenny Han’s beloved YA story, Han revealed Tuesday that the script for the film is done.

“[I] just wrote it,” Han said during TheWrap’s 2025 Power Women Summit, presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead. “We have not filmed anything yet. I know that everyone was hoping that it was coming out this Christmas, but unfortunately, not happening, not possible.”

Han noted that because the third and final season, which concluded this fall, consisted of 11 episodes, compared to the shorter seven and eight-episode first seasons, she was deep in filming for most of 2024 and was in post-production until June this year. “The show came out in July,” she noted. “So it was really up to the last minute on the show, so that we wouldn’t have had time to film the whole movie.”

For the movie, which is speculated to center on Belly and Conrad’s wedding, Han will make her feature directorial debut after making her TV directorial debut during Season 3 in a shift Han called “natural and really easy” after working with the cast and crew for years. “I loved every single part of it,” Han said. “To me, it’s just another extension of storytelling. I’m really excited to do the movie as well, just because … it’s a privilege … to be the one to tell the story.”

As Han prepares to direct the film, she pointed to rom-com legend Nora Ephron as an inspiration, noting “I miss those” and highlighting classic romantic comedies like “Sleepless in Seattle,” “You’ve Got Mail” and “Bridget Jones’s Diary.” “I’m having a lot of fun right now, just thinking and planning,” Han said.

When asked if Han might turn back to her first love, novel writing, she responded, “I want to, I’m just busy,” noting that showrunning “The Summer I Turned Pretty” over its three seasons has been a “12-month-out-of-the-year job,” which she admitted she didn’t realize it would be until she did it.

“We’d start the writers’ room in January, then we’d start filming, and usually was like July,” she explained. “And then you’re in post, and [the] cycle continues … so I haven’t had a moment to be able to sit down and write a book.”

With “Always and Forever, Lara Jean,” the last book in the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved” trilogy standing as the last book Han wrote, the author noted that writing a book requires a vastly different headspace.

“When I sit down for a book, I’m … [in an] almost meditative state where I’d have to go into a flow, and I’m not able to sit there and do a zoom with casting [or] our production designer, that kind of thing in the middle of the day,” she said. “It takes me a while to get into … almost like a trance-like state to sink in to the story, and I can’t pull in and out of that easily. That’s why I haven’t been able to sit down and write a new book. And it usually takes me a year to write a book.”

Beyond the movie, the author-turned-showrunner and director noted that she has a couple of books she’s been working on for years, as well as a “couple of other movies” and “a couple of shows” that are all in her upcoming pipeline.

“I would like to get it all done,” Han joked. “It’s really a matter of what comes first and when and then in what format, because I think that stories are all different and unique, and not every story is meant to be a movie or TV show — I think some things maybe are better just as a book too, so it’s kind of like picking what and when and making time for that, but I’m gonna be really busy.”

TheWrap’s Power Women Summit presented by STARZ #TakeTheLead is the essential gathering of the most influential women across entertainment and media. The event aims to inspire and empower women across the landscape of their professional careers and personal lives. PWS provides one day of keynotes, panels, workshops and networking. For more information visit: thewrap.com/pws. For all Power Women Summit 2025 coverage, click here.