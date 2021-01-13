“Jeopardy!” has revealed the next four guests hosts who will follow Ken Jennings at the podium.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards will serve as host for two weeks after Jennings’ run, with Katie Couric then set to become the first woman host in the quiz show’s 50-year history.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, “60 Minutes” correspondent Bill Whitaker and “Call Me Kat” star Mayim Bialik will host later in the season. The show will make a donation to a charity of each host’s choosing in an amount equal to the contestants’ cumulative winnings during their respective week of episodes.

Also Read: 'Jeopardy' Picks Katie Couric as Next Guest Host After Ken Jennings (Report)

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards said in a statement. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

“Jeopardy!” recently concluded its final string of episodes with Alex Trebek at the podium, with the beloved host’s final outing airing last Friday. The episodes featuring Jennings are airing this week.

“Sharing this stage with Alex Trebek was one of the greatest honors of my life,” Jennings told the audience at the top of his first episode. “Not many things in life are perfect, but Alex did this job pretty much perfectly for more than 36 years, and it was even better up close. We were dazzled by his intelligence, his charm, his grace really. There’s no other word for it.”