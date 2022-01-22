‘Jeopardy!’ Frontrunner Amy Schneider Ties Matt Amodio’s 2nd-Place Record for Consecutive Wins

Amy Schneider added another notch to her “Jeopardy!” belt with her 38th consecutive win, tying Matt Amodio for the second-place record.

On Friday night’s episode, the reigning champ collected $54,000, bringing her total earnings to $1,307,200.

Earlier this month, she became the fourth person and first woman to pass the million-dollar mark. And just before the new year, she netted the most consecutive wins of any woman to compete on the quiz show. She’s also the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

In a Twitter thread breaking down the night’s game, Schneider explained her strategy going into the final round and the moment she knew she had it in the bag.

“So, now I had a decision to make. I could have bet up to $40,000 in Final, and I definitely considered it,” she reflected. “Maybe had I not been spooked by my recent big-money misses I might have, but I’m not sure, it just felt like such a big amount to risk.”

Instead, she wagered $25,000. “And I got it!!! Man, that felt good!”

“I kind of regret not betting the $40K (obviously), had I done so I would have had the highest single game total in history of anyone not named Holzhauer,” she continued, referring to James Holzhauer, the contestant whose third-place record for consecutive wins she beat last week. “But it’s hard to really have regrets about what was still the 5th-highest non-Holzhauer score ever!”

Schneider ended the thread with a gracious note to her competitors. “Thanks (and apologies!) to Patrick and Brittany, they were both solid early but I was just completely locked in for Double Jeopardy!”

After tying Amodio, only one contestant stands in the way of Schneider and her “Jeopardy!” crown: Ken Jennings, the show’s current host. In 2004, he set the record with 74 straight wins, meaning that Schneider has quite a ways to go.

Schneider’s next game will take place on Monday, Jan. 24. To tune in, check local listings for show times and stations.