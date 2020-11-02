‘Jeopardy!’ Champs to Star in ABC Adaptation of UK Quiz Show ‘The Chase’

ABC is enlisting three “Jeopardy!” GOATs to star in an adaptation of the U.K. quiz show “The Chase,” the network announced Monday.

The show will give contestants the chance to win prize money in a trivia contest against “Jeopardy!” champs James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings and Brad Rutter. Each hour-long episode will feature up to 166 questions, across a variety of topics.

Holzhauer, Jennings and Rutter will take turns serving as the “Chaser,” a role described as “a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop contestants from winning cash prizes.” Each week, contestants face-off against the Chasers in a race to answer as many questions as possible. “The View’s” Sara Haines will serve as host of the show.

The original “Chase,” which has aired on ITV since 2009, is one of the U.K.’s most popular game shows. Bradley Walsh serves as host, with Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Anne Hegerty, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis rotating as Chasers.

The adaptation is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment and based on the British format, devised by Potato, part of ITV Studios. Adam Sher, Bernie Schaeffer and Vin Rubino are executive producers.

The show joins an ABC game show lineup which also includes reboots of “To Tell the Truth,” “Celebrity Family Feud,” “Press Your Luck” and “Match Game,” among others.

Holzhauer, Jennings and Rutter, the three most successful “Jeopardy!” players of all time, went head-to-head in ABC’s primetime “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” special back in January. Jennings, who continues to hold the all-time highest-earnings record for regular-season play, walked away with the title.