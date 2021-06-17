‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Claims She Predicted Her Exact Winnings

If “Jeopardy!” champ Katie Sekelsky ever tires of trivia tournaments, she may have a bright future as a psychic. According to Sekelsky, she predicted the exact dollar amount of her winnings before stepping on stage for her first taping.

On Wednesday, Sekelsky, a graphic designer from Kent, Ohio, shared a fascinating behind-the-scenes tidbit on Twitter, claiming that some pre-show doodles didn’t just calm her nerves but sealed her fate as well.

“The night before my first ‘Jeopardy’ taping, I was alone in the hotel, trying to calm down and ‘visualizing’ a win. I sketched myself at a podium, with a winning-type dollar amount. And that winning-type dollar amount was $19,201. This is real.”

The night before my first @Jeopardy taping, I was alone in the hotel, trying to calm down and "visualizing" a win. I sketched myself at a podium, with a winning-type dollar amount.



And that winning-type dollar amount was $19,201. This is real. pic.twitter.com/a6nQZtCs1n — Katie Sekelsky (@Sekelsky) June 16, 2021

Although a bolo tie was visibly absent from Sekelsky’s on-air ensemble, the amount on the podium in the drawing did match the contestant’s final total. She insisted that the drawing did not influence her wagering on the show and that she sent the drawing to multiple people before the taping, tweeting, “THERE ARE RECEIPTS.”

She also added that she was “merely making the wager that a year+ of wager strategy studying prepared me for.”

Sekelsky’s claim has some fans believing in magic and others skeptical to say the least.

Bestie you manifested a whole jeopardy win 🤯 https://t.co/xBq7hTZrWO — TINA (@tinamichelle23) June 17, 2021

spooky! — Phil Kalina 😐 #GetVaccinated (@pkalina) June 16, 2021

Well Katie that’s amazing!

You are a visionary! 👍👏👏👏👏🙂 — Melinda Gallagher (@imagineitnow) June 17, 2021

Theres a radio interview out there with Bill Buckner (YEARS before "the incident") where he says his "worst nightmare" would be for the ball to slip between his legs during a World Series



Putting things out there CREATES possibilities, positive or negative



Think useful thoughts https://t.co/I6voehXxuY — The Multibeast (@themultibeast) June 17, 2021

‘Speak it into existence’ was so last year, draw it into existence. 👏🏽🙌🏽 https://t.co/IvlsQ3IBXT — Curtis G. (@Curtis_G) June 17, 2021

People actually believe this? Lol She clearly drew that after the fact and posted it. People are so gullible. — Jason Rogers (@jason_rogers80) June 17, 2021

I am confused. Did she post the drawing before the taping? If not, then sorry to say, anyone can come after the fact and say that they wrote down the winning lottery numbers before the draw. Why is this news worthy? — Obinna (@obioduosu) June 17, 2021

Sekelsky enjoyed a three-episode winning streak on the show before losing Wednesday on a clue that was meant to be Buzz Lightyear but she answered was Osmosis Jones. Although she’s probably wishing she’d made a few more winning drawings, Sekelsky is thankful for her “Jeopardy” experience, her only regret being that she didn’t bring more neckwear along.

In a Thursday tweet she wrote, “Thank you for all the cheers this past week! Fulfilling my life-long dream of being on ‘Jeopardy’ was a BLAST! And the fact that I got to step up to the podium FOUR times was more than I’d ever dreamed of. I mean, I only even had three bolo ties with me!”