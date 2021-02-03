It’s just about impossible to replace the man who hosted “Jeopardy” for nearly four decades and more than 8,000 episodes, but somebody will have to take over Alex Trebek’s legacy sooner or later. Whoever they pick among the guests hosts Sony is trying out won’t satisfy everyone, but there’s one person slated for one of those guests slots who a whole lot of fans — and even some past contestants! — are already rejecting: Mehmet Oz, aka Dr. Oz, whose guest spot was revealed Tuesday evening.

There’s going to be some level of negative response to every one of the guest hosts — how could there not be, since none of them are Trebek? Plus, you know, there’s no option that everyone likes. So some amount of grumbling from “Jeopardy” fans is to be expected.

But the backlash to Dr. Oz on social media is a bit more acute than just some grumbling. Dr. Oz’s guest slot was announced on the “Jeopardy” Twitter account, and the news was met with plenty of scorn as the tweet was quickly ratio’d. That’s when the replies to a tweet and quote tweets far outweigh the likes and regular retweets because people are sounding off about it.

As of the time this article was published, the tweet had about 500 normal retweets to go along with 1,600 quote tweets and 2,600 replies. That’s a pretty clear cut example of a Twitter ratio in action.

The concern about Dr. Oz is not that he has long been a proponent of alternative medicine, but that he’s gone so far as to endorse outright false treatments. Perhaps the biggest example of this came less than a year ago when Dr. Oz repeatedly appeared on Fox News to push hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 in March. A number of outlets reported that Donald Trump’s obsession with the drug as a cure for the coronavirus was sparked by Dr. Oz’s Fox News appearances.

Hydroxychloroquine, which is a drug that treats malaria and lupus, does not provide any benefit for those suffering from COVID-19.

Then, in April, Dr. Oz told Sean Hannity that any deaths caused by reopening schools during the pandemic might be worth the price.

That’s not all, though. Dr. Oz has made so many specious medical claims on his show over the years that there is an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to statements he’s made that lacked significant medical evidence to back them up.

So Dr. Oz is not particularly popular in general right now, and the fans responded with plenty of vitriol to the news. And beyond just the fans, some past contestants even spoke out against the move.

I am but a lowly bronze medalist, but I’ll join the contestant chorus to say having Dr. Oz guest host is a terrible idea and antithetical to @Jeopardy’s values. https://t.co/5icjbMruro — Meghan Winch (@WinchMD) February 3, 2021

as a former jeopardy contestant, i'm just here for the ratio and to let you know that Dr. Oz should not be hosting — sam deutsch (@samdman95) February 3, 2021

I’m adding my voice to the Jeopardy! contestants expressing that we are not ok with Dr. Oz being given the honor of a guest host role. Jeopardy! celebrates knowledge and facts and Dr. Oz has largely broken from that in his medical advice. https://t.co/fQ7HYY7KWe — Kristin Sausville (@ksausville) February 3, 2021

Hey @jeopardy: Not on board with Dr. Oz and STRONGLY call for this not to go forward. He stands for misinformation: exactly the opposite of what Jeopardy’s supposed to be. Please reconsider. https://t.co/kVS8L2mPal — Dan Pawson (@Daniel_Pawson) February 3, 2021

The fans, meanwhile, were more forceful about their displeasure, as you’ll see below.

Yes to @SavannahGuthrie, @drsanjaygupta, and @andersoncooper. Dr. Oz is a snake oil salesman who regularly shares inaccurate and harmful information. https://t.co/BJfDBTLLOq — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) February 3, 2021

Not super interested in Dr. Oz hosting a show about correct information https://t.co/WdLCgVAGgf — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 3, 2021

Dr. Oz cannot be allowed to host this show. He’s a fraud and a grifter and as far from the spirit of this knowledge-of-actual-real-things show can get. https://t.co/krbLN6jKFt — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) February 3, 2021

If Sony's just going to mine their company for talent no matter their qualifications at least let Crash Bandicoot guest host Jeopardy. He's less dangerous than Dr. Oz at least. — BuzzerBlog (@buzzerblog) February 3, 2021

I’ll take worst doctors for $400… “The original TV doctor of snake oil” “Who is @DrOz” https://t.co/Qd76RmSY8E — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) February 3, 2021

I honestly can't think of a bigger insult to the memory of Alex Trebek than letting Dr Oz host @Jeopardy. Its like letting Rudy Giuliani onto Law and Order. — Joe (@LuvMeSumCaps) February 3, 2021

Dr. Oz helped popularize the anti-vaxx sentiment that's threatening America's pandemic recovery right now. I wish cancellation was real so we could cancel Dr. Oz. https://t.co/caOSKsf4Fm — Sara Luterman (@slooterman) February 3, 2021

Dr Oz is going to learn so much from the « Actual Medical Facts » category. https://t.co/5zwBpkmXDY — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) February 3, 2021