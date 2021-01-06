“Jeopardy!” has lined up its next guest host, according to a report from the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday.

Katie Couric has signed on to host the popular quiz show for a week’s worth of episodes, making her the second guest host after Ken Jennings, according to the paper.

Representatives for the show and for Couric did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jeopardy!” is currently airing its final string of episodes with Alex Trebek at the podium, with his final turn as host to air on Friday, Jan. 8. The episodes were taped last October, before Trebek died of pancreatic cancer.

As previously announced, Ken Jennings, probably “Jeopardy’s” most well-known star contestant, will serve as the first guest host after Trebek’s final episodes finish airing.

Sony Pictures Television has not announced plans to name a permanent replacement for Trebek, the show’s host of 37 seasons. Back in November, the studio said it would rotate through a series of “interim guest hosts” from “within the ‘Jeopardy!’ family.”

Trebek’s last “Jeopardy!” episode was originally supposed to air on Christmas Day, but “due to anticipated preemptions” around the holidays, his final week of episodes was pushed back “in order to give his millions of fans a chance to see his final appearances,” according to Sony.

The host delivered a final message to fans of the show on Monday’s episode, calling for unity amid the pandemic.

“You’ll recall that about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your lives,” Trebek said. “Now, today, a different kind of message. This is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones.”

He continued: “But today, I’d like you to go one step further. I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your hearts to those who are still suffering because of COVID-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society, and if we all pitch in — just a little bit — we’re gonna get there.”