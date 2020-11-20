‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek Urges Early Detection in Posthumous Message for World Pancreatic Cancer Day (Video)

Just under two weeks after his death from pancreatic cancer, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek urged fans to educate themselves and see a doctor for World Pancreatic Cancer Day.

In a pre-recorded message that aired on Friday’s episode of the trivia game show, Trebek encouraged viewers to get tested if they develop possible symptoms of pancreatic cancer, which is known for being particularly fast-moving and deadly.

“If you or anyone you know has developed any of the symptoms that I have talked about in the past, then by all means get to a doctor, get yourself tested,” Trebek said. “I want you to be safe. This is a terrible, terrible disease.”

Also Read: Alex Trebek Underwent Experimental Cancer Treatment From L.A. Times Owner's Biotech Company

Trebek died on Sunday, Nov. 8 after being diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer last year. He previously recorded a 2019 public service announcement for World Pancreatic Cancer Day in which he said, “I wish I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain that I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer.”

The longtime “Jeopardy!” host continued to work until just weeks before his death, with his final day of taping for the syndicated game show coming on Oct. 29. His remaining episodes will air as planned, with Trebek’s final turn as host to run on Christmas Day.

This clip aired today on Jeopardy! today and we are sharing it as widely as possible in his memory to help everyone understand the risks and symptoms of pancreatic cancer. Early detection saves lives. #WPCD #ItsAboutTime #PancreaticCancer #Jeopardy #EarlyDetection pic.twitter.com/IDoYYn21Wy — W P C C (@worldpcc) November 20, 2020