‘Jeopardy!’ Host Frontrunner Mike Richards Says His Comments From ‘Price Is Right’ Lawsuits ‘Does Not Reflect the Reality of Who I Am’

Mike Richards, the favorite to land the full-time “Jeopardy!” hosting gig, addressed his time on the “Price is Right” a decade ago, when he was involved in two harassment lawsuits related to his old job on the CBS game show. He also confirmed the reports that he is a contender to replace the late Alex Trebek.

“I want to address the complicated employment issues raised in the press during my time at ‘The Price is Right’ ten years ago. These were allegations made in employment disputes against the show. I want you all to know that the way in which my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on ‘The Price is Right.’ I know firsthand how special it is to be a parent. It is the most important thing in the world to me. I would not say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues on their parenting journeys,” Richard said in a memo to staff.

“I am very proud of my time on ‘The Price Is Right’ and ‘Let’s Make a Deal.’ During my tenure, our female cast members welcomed seven beautiful children. We embraced and celebrated each pregnancy and birth both in front of and behind the camera. It was a joy to watch their families grow and highlight their happiness as part of the show.

Richards joined Sony Pictures Television in 2019 and has executive produced “Jeopardy!” since 2020. But before that, he was for a decade an executive producer on CBS’s “The Price is Right.” In 2010, former “The Price Is Right” model Brandi Cochran sued show producers FremantleMedia and The Price Is Right Productions for harassment. She asserted that she was harassed following the 2008 on-air announcement of her pregnancy, and found out she was fired as her maternity leave came to an end.

Her lawsuit claimed that show producers “discriminated against, harassed, and retaliated against Cochran, including making remarks about her pregnancy, her appearance, her weight, and her eating habits.” Richards was named in the lawsuit. Cochran won $7,769,440 in punitive damages in 2012.

But that wasn’t the only one. In 2011, another “The Price Is Right” model, Lanisha Cole, also sued the show for sexual harassment, alleging in part that Richards and another producer spoke abusively to her on set. Richards was however dismissed as a defendant in that lawsuit in April 2013 and the suit was settled a month later.

Last week, it was reported that Richards was deep into negotiations to get the coveted gig, beating out assumed frontrunner Ken Jennings and fan-favorite LeVar Burton. “It is true that I was asked if I would consider hosting the show,” Richards said on Monday. “No final decisions have been made and discussions with me and other potential hosts are still ongoing.”

Here is the full memo from Richards: