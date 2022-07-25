It looks like “Jeopardy!” will have not one, but two permanent hosts. Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik will continue to split hosting duties for Season 39.

The pair were already on the job through the end of Season 38 of the Sony quiz show, which comes to a close on Friday. Both have now struck deals with Sony Pictures Entertainment to continue hosting in syndication.

A spokesperson for Sony did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Jennings and Bialik were splitting temporary hosting duties on “Jeopardy!” while the game show searched for a full-time replacement for the late Alex Trebek, following the quick ousting of Mike Richards — the syndicated series’ first choice after a rotating stable of guest hosts (including Jennings and Bialik) tried out for the role.

The “Jeopardy! National College Championship” tournament marks Bialik’s first turn at the job she was initially hired to do in August, which is permanent host of “Jeopardy!” specials and spinoffs. Bialik was given that position at the same time as Richards was named the new permanent host of the OG “Jeopardy!,” but he exited just over a week later, one day after the show returned to production for its 38th season.

His departure followed the resurfacing of a gender discrimination lawsuit from his time with “The Price is Right” and multiple misogynistic comments he made on a podcast he co-hosted in the last decade.