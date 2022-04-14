‘Jeopardy!’ Names Michael Davies as Executive Producer

Michael Davies is staying on as showrunner at “Jeopardy.”

On Thursday, Davies announced he had accepted Sony TV’s offer to be the show’s permanent executive producer.

Davies, of Embassy Row, was made showrunner/EP last year after Mike Richards stepped down following the resurfacing of a discrimination lawsuit (he denied the allegations) and misogynistic comments he made on a podcast resurfaced.

In his blog post announcing the news on the “Jeopardy” website, Davies reassured fans the show is perfect as it is.

“‘Jeopardy!’ does not need to be imagined or reimagined. It is honestly the most perfect idea, both classic and essentially modern,” he wrote. “Its air is filled with a constant barrage of brilliant writing and a parade of memorable contestants. We have two gifted hosts. The team who make the show are passionate about their work and committed to the daily pursuit of excellence that Jeopardy! requires. We have an unfailingly supportive parent studio in Sony Pictures, a first class distribution partner in CBS Media Ventures and a collection of 214 (!!!) outstanding television stations from coast to coast and everywhere in between who broadcast our program.

“But most of all, Jeopardy! has a fan base like nothing else I have seen in television outside sports. I am honestly so inspired by your attention to detail and the depth of your love for the show, its legacy, and its future. We don’t always agree. You don’t always agree! But we all share the same goal: to see the show we love be as good as it can be. Johnny’s reassuring voice at the beginning of every episode literally reminds us of our history and responsibility. I have always known that the job of Executive Producing this show was to be a custodian of something that has meant so much to so many people for so long and to protect the work of those who created and built something so magical.”

After noting he accepted the role, Davies wrote, “I am both honored and humbled by the faith the studio and the staff have put in me. Over the next few months, the scope of our plans will become clear. But, for now I just want to thank everyone in the ‘Jeopardy!’ community for your phenomenal support.”