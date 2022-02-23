THIS IS US -- "The Challenger" Episode 601 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

‘Jeopardy!’ College Championship Finale Ties ‘This Is Us’ as Tuesday’s Highest-Rated Show

by | February 23, 2022 @ 4:05 PM

But CBS’ ”FBI“ franchise gave us primetime’s No. 1, 2 and 3 most-watched shows

NBC’s “This Is Us” and ABC’s “Jeopardy! National College Championship” season finale tied for primetime’s highest-rated show Tuesday night, but neither was the most-watched overall. That distinction went to CBS’ O.G. “FBI” show.

“FBI” spinoffs “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted” were the evening’s second- and third most-watched shows, with 5.9 million and 5.5 million total viewers, respectively. ABC’s “To Tell the Truth” winter premiere aired at 10 p.m., but if a lot of people tell you they watched it, they would be lying.

Katie Campione

