‘Jeopardy!’ Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek: ‘Thank You for Everything’ (Video)

“Jeopardy!” paid tribute to its longtime host Alex Trebek on Monday, with executive producer Mike Richards hailing Trebek for his kindness and dedication in an emotional message at the top of the episode.

“This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family, and for his millions of fans,” Richards said. “He loved this show and everything it stood for. In fact, he taped his final episodes less than two weeks ago.”

Alex Trebek died Sunday at the age of 80, following a long and public battle with pancreatic cancer. His final day in the studio was Oct. 29, with Richards promising that his remaining episodes will air as planned. Trebek’s final turn as host will run on ABC owned & operated stations on Christmas Day.

“He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness and for his love of his family,” Richards said, with his final message directed directly at Trebek: “Thank you for everything, Alex.”

The showrunner previously released a statement praising Alex Trebek as a “legend of the industry” with 37 years of experience hosting the beloved game show.

“Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host ‘Jeopardy!’ was an incredible honor,” Richards said over the weekend. “His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever.”