Jeremy Allen White Admits ‘I Got Angry’ Amid ‘The Bear’ Fame, Tabloid Interest in Divorce and Dating

Jeremy Allen White “got angry” after fame from “The Bear” shot him to a new level of fame that attracted more tabloid interest.

While talking with Marc Maron on the “WTF” podcast, White explained that “The Bear” brought a lot more media and public interest to his life and he did not love it. On top of the general interest, he was also going through a divorce from Addison Timlin and was dating Rosalía which attracted the tabloids.

“I feel lucky and glad that it was age 30 where I kinda hit it rather than, whatever, 19 or 20,” White said. “I think I just had a lot of time and a lot of trying.”

Maron asked how the skyrocket to that new level of fame – despite what age it happens – might “f–k” with a person. White agreed that all the attention got to him at times but he was advised to be “boring” to lessen tabloid interest.

“I think there was a couple periods, I think when the divorce stuff was going on and I was dating somebody who was far more famous than me at that kinda time after we were getting divorced and they were kinda at my house and people were following me around.”

He continued: “I got angry a couple times and that doesn’t really do much for you. my publicist who I’ve been with for a long time was just kind of like, ‘Just be boring.’ And I am pretty boring, really. And she was just like, ‘You’ve just got to wait.’ And, yeah, when I’m in L.A., my life is pretty simple. You know, I like to go out to dinner every once in a while.”

White and Timlin were married in 2019 and had two daughters before filing for divorce in May 2023. By October of the same year he was linked with Spanish singer Rosalía. White and Rosalía split in the summer of 2024. It has been widely rumored since the end of his relationship with Rosalía that White has been seeing “The Bear” co-star Molly Gordon.

The fourth season of “The Bear” released back in June and FX swiftly renewed the series for a fifth season. White will next be seen starring in the Bruce Springsteen biopic “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” which releases in theaters on Oct. 24.