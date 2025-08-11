Jeremy Allen White’s ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Sets Premiere at New York Film Festival

Film at Lincoln Center announced Monday that “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” will have its premiere at the New York Film Festival. The music biopic, starring “The Bear” lead Jeremy Allen White as American rock legend Bruce Springsteen, will premiere as the Spotlight Gala selection at the 63rd NYFF.

White will attend the NYFF premiere Sunday, Sept. 28. Joining White will be co-stars Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young, as well as filmmaker Scott Cooper. Bruce Springsteen himself will also be in attendance.

“The New York Film Festival has always felt like a spiritual home for the kind of cinema I believe in,” Cooper said in a statement. “To now arrive with a film about Bruce Springsteen—an artist whose music shaped not just a country but my own sense of storytelling—is something I could never have imagined. Getting to know Bruce, to explore his world and his spirit, has been one of the most profound creative experiences of my life. To share that experience with New York audiences, in a city that defines artistic possibility, is both an honor and a responsibility I hold with deep gratitude.”

“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” stars White as Springsteen during the period of his life that he created his iconic sixth studio album, “Nebraska.” Springsteen recorded these songs in his bedroom in Colt’s Neck, New Jersey, with a 4-track recorder, creating a stripped-down folk album focused on blue-collar storytelling. “Nebraska” featured songs like “Atlantic City” and “Highway Patrolman.”

Cooper wrote and directed “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” based on Warren Zanes’ book of the same name. Strong co-stars as Springsteen’s manager, Jon Landau, while Young plays Bruce’s romantic interest, Faye. Other cast members include Paul Walter Hauser, Stephen Graham, Gaby Hoffmann, Marc Maron and David Krumholtz.

“Taking its cue from the stark majesty of Bruce Springsteen’s classic album ‘Nebraska,’ Scott Cooper’s ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere’ has an intimacy and immediacy that eludes most film biographies,” NYFF Artistic Director Dennis Lim said in a statement. “Anchored by Jeremy Allen White’s revelatory performance, this year’s Spotlight Gala selection is a fitting tribute to a living legend.”

“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” is the latest film to be announced as part of the NYFF lineup. Other previously revealed entries include Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt” (which will open the festival), Bradley Cooper’s “Is This Thing On?” (which will have its world premiere at NYFF) and Jim Jarmusch’s “Father Mother Sister Brother” (this year’s Centerpiece selection).

NYFF 63 runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 13. Tickets for “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 12 p.m. ET. Film at Lincoln Center members will have access to pre-sale tickets prior to this time.

“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” will be released by 20th Century Studios in theaters on Oct. 24.