NY Film Festival 2025 Main Slate Includes Movies From Noah Baumbach, Jafar Panahi, Kathryn Bigelow

The 63rd New York Film Festival’s Main Slate will include new films from Noah Baumbach, Jafar Panahi, Kathryn Bigelow, Park Chan-wook and more. Film at Lincoln center announced the 34 Main Slate films Tuesday.

The movies come from 26 countries and include two world, eight North American and 13 U.S. premieres. Some titles will first debut at other festivals. Baumbach’s “Jay Kelly,” Bigelow’s “A House of Dynamite,” Park’s “No Other Choice” and Kent Jones’ “Late Fame” are all playing the 82nd Venice Film Festival before crossing the Atlantic to New York City.

Cannes winners in the Main Slate include Jafar Panahi’s Palme d’Or winner “It Was Just an Accident”; Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value,” which took the Grand Prix; Jury Prize winners Oliver Laxe’s “Sirât” and Mascha Schilinski’s “Sound of Falling”; Best Director- and Best Actor-winning “The Secret Agent” from Kleber Mendonça Filho; and Bi Gan’s “Resurrection,” which was given the Special Award.

Making her Main Slate debut is Mary Bronstein, whose film “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” earned Rose Byrne the Silver Bear for leading performance at the Berlinale, where another Main Slate entry, Radu Jude’s “Kontinental ’25” won won the Silver Bear for best screenplay.

“​​Anyone who cares about film knows that it is an art in need of defending, like many of our core values today,” NYFF artistic director Dennis Lim said in a statement. “Across all sections of the festival, the movies we have selected this year suggest that this safeguarding can take many guises: acts of rejuvenation and refusal, expressions of unease and joy, feats of imagination and commemoration. I am particularly struck by the diversity of approaches and forms among the films in this Main Slate, which affirms that the art of cinema is more than capable of thriving, even in difficult times.”

Among the many other standout filmmakers showing new work in the Main Slate are Kelly Reichardt (“The Mastermind”), Hong Sangsoo (“What Does That Nature Say to You”), Claire Denis (“The Fence”), Pedro Pinho (“I Only Rest in the Storm”) and Lucrecia Martel (“Landmarks”).

As previously announced, the Closing Night selection, Bradley Cooper’s “Is This Thing On?”, will have its world premiere at the 63rd NYFF. Luca Guadagnino’s “After the Hunt” will open the festival and Jim Jarmusch’s “Father Mother Sister Brother” is the Centerpiece.

Below is the complete list of Main Slate films for the 63rd New York Film Festival.

“Below the Clouds” (Gianfranco Rosi)

“BLKNWS: Terms & Conditions” (Kahlil Joseph)

“Cover-Up” (Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus)

“The Currents” (Milagros Mumenthaler)

“Duse” (Pietro Marcello)

“The Fence” (Claire Denis)

“Gavagai” (Ulrich Köhler)

“A House of Dynamite” (Kathryn Bigelow)

“I Only Rest in the Storm” (Pedro Pinho)

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” (Mary Bronstein)

“It Was Just an Accident” (Jafar Panahi)

“Jay Kelly” (Noah Baumbach)

“Kontinental ’25” (Radu Jude)

“Landmarks” (Lucrecia Martel)

“Late Fame” (Kent Jones)

“The Last One for the Road” (Francesco Sossai)

“The Love That Remains” (Hlynur Pálmason)

“Magellan” (Lav Diaz)

“The Mastermind” (Kelly Reichardt)

“Miroirs No. 3” (Christian Petzold)

“No Other Choice” (Park Chan-wook)

“Peter Hujar’s Day” (Ira Sachs)

“Resurrection” (Bi Gan)

“Romería” (Carla Simón)

“Rose of Nevada” (Mark Jenkin)

“The Secret Agent” (Kleber Mendonça Filho)

“Sentimental Value” (Joachim Trier)

“Sirât” (Oliver Laxe)

“Sound of Falling” (Mascha Schilinski)

“Two Prosecutors” (Sergei Loznitsa)

“What Does That Nature Say To You” (Hong Sangsoo)