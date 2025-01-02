Bruce Springsteen Praises Jeremy Allen White’s ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Performance: ‘He Sings Very Well’

The Rock icon tells SiriusXM host Jim Rotolo it was “weird” at first seeing White portray him

Bruce Springsteen and Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen on the set of "Deliver Me From Nowhere" (Getty Images)
Bruce Springsteen gave “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White props for his performance in the upcoming biopic “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” saying the actor can hold a note pretty well.

“He sings well. He sings very well,” Springsteen told SiriusXM host Jim Rotolo during an appearance on “E Street Radio,” “You know, and Jeremy Strong and Odessa Young, you know, it’s a tremendous cast of people. They cast the film beautifully, so it’s very exciting.”

At the time, Rotolo asked the iconic musician if it was “weird” to watch someone someone portray him, to which he replied, “a little at first.”

“But you get over that pretty quick, and Jeremy is such a terrific actor that you just fall right into it,” Springsteen, who’s visited the actor on set while filming, continued. “He’s got an interpretation of me that I think the fans will deeply recognize and he’s just done a great job, so I’ve had a lot of fun. I’ve had a lot of fun being on the set when I can get there.”

Like Timothée Chalamet did with his 2024 biographical film of the life and success of Bob Dylan, White will stars in “Deliver Me From Nowhere,” a musical drama that spotlights the rise of the rock singer, songwriter and guitarist. For now, there’s no official theatrical release date for the film, which is being distributed by 20th Century Studios.

The film was written and directed by Scott Cooper, and stars Odessa Young, Jeremy Strong, Johnny Cannizzaro, Stephen Graham, Paul Walter Hauser and more.

