Here’s Your First Look at Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen in ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’

Production is officially underway on the upcoming Bruce Springsteen movie, “Deliver Me From Nowhere.” The movie is slated for a 2025 theatrical premiere.

The film will be directed by Scott Cooper, who is known for his work on “Crazy Heart” and “Black Mass,” and stars the Emmy-winning star of “The Bear” Jeremy Allen White as Springsteen. Specifically, “Deliver Me From Nowhere” is based on Warren Zanes’ book of the same name, which chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 “Nebraska” album. Check out the first look as White in the role above.

In a statement to press, Cooper called the beginning of production “an incredibly humbling and thrilling journey.”

“Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Nebraska’ has profoundly shaped my artistic vision. The album’s raw, unvarnished portrayal of life’s trials and resilience resonates deeply with me. Our film aims to capture that same spirit, bringing Warren Zanes’ compelling narrative of Bruce’s life to the screen with authenticity and hope, honoring Bruce’s legacy in a transformative cinematic experience,” Cooper continued. “It has been a great pleasure to collaborate with Bruce and Jon [Landau] as I tell their story, and their creative energy fuels every part of this journey.”

Cooper also noted that he’s “excited” to once again collaborate with David Greenbaum, president of Disney Live Action and 20th Century Studios, on this project. The two previously worked together on the Oscar-nominated “Crazy Heart,” which was inspired by country singer Hank Thompson and starred Jeff Bridges.

In addition to White, “Deliver Me From Nowhere” stars Jeremy Strong (“The Apprentice,” “Succession”) as Springsteen’s long-time mentor and manager, Jon Landau; Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”) as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Odessa Young (“The Staircase”) as a young version of Faye, a formative love interest for Springsteen; Sir Stephen Graham (“Young Woman and the Sea”) as Springsteen’s father; and Johnny Cannizzaro (“Quantum Leap”) as The E Street Band member Stevie Van Zandt.

“Deliver Me From Nowhere” is produced with the Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson, who developed the project alongside Cooper. Scott Stuber also serves as a producer. Tracey Landon and Warren Zanes are executive producing.