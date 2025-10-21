Jeremy Allen White recalled the time he asked Bruce Springsteen to give him some space on the “Deliver Me From Nowhere” set so he could get comfortable with his performance.

“That first week was particularly jittery for me,” White said of his first week of production in a sit-down with Interview magazine published Tuesday.

“I talked to him at the end of the week,” White continued. “I was like, ‘If I could just have a little bit of space to try and find my footing.’ He was like, ‘I totally understand. Not a problem.’ I think he was gone for two days, and then he came back and he was like, ‘How was that space?’”

He explained that Springsteen and his manager Jon Landau, who Jeremy Strong plays in the film, were on set “quite a bit,” which he understood as the two have worked side-by-side for years.

“They’ve had this beautiful relationship for so long, and they’ve been so in control of Bruce’s career, of his image, of every aspect of his public life,” White explained. “It makes total sense why these guys would want to be around as much as they were because I think it’s the first little bit of control that they’ve ever given up, to Scott [Cooper], our director, and to me and to everybody. And so I totally understand him wanting to be there.”

White, who was tapped to play the rock legend back in April 2024, shared that during his earlier attempts to embody the musician, he tried to nail down the younger version of Springsteen’s voice by yelling into a pillow.

“So many people do Bruce, but it’s an older version of him and obviously there’s a bit of a characterization,” White explained. “But he sounded different as a young man. I blew out my voice a week before we started filming, and I didn’t have a voice for a couple days, and then when my voice started to come back, I was like, ‘Oh, this is good. I like this.’ And so in the first week of filming, I was trying to recapture that.”

He continued: “Every night and morning I’d scream into a pillow for 30 minutes just to try and capture some of that rasp. But then I realized if I kept this up, I would lose my voice entirely, so I had to try to find a way around it.”

“Deliver Me From Nowhere” hits theaters on Friday.