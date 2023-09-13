Jeremy Allen White’s apron from “The Bear,” signed by the cast and crew, has passed $2,000 in an eBay auction.

The item highlights the sale of a large group of Hollywood memorabilia and experiences to benefit film and TV crew members who have lost their healthcare coverage or are facing the risk of losing it amid the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

After an initial successful fundraising effort that garnered $315,000 earlier this summer, The Union Solidarity Coalition is now focusing its fundraising efforts on eBay auctions, featuring exclusive items and extraordinary in-person experiences for those who place the highest bids.

Along with “The Bear” apron, other film, TV, and music memorabilia include the Hawaiian shirt from the Roku film “Weird,” signed by Weird Al Yankovic and Daniel Radcliffe, Tom Wait’s iconic fedora with his signature, and a Parker Posey package comprised of personal items from “Dazed and Confused” and “Party Girl,” all autographed, plus a signed letter from the actress.

“We founded TUSC because, as striking writers, we feel an incredible kinship with the crew (IATSE. LiUNA and Teamsters) that make our jobs possible—and right now they are hurting, especially when it comes to healthcare,” TUSC co-founder Lena Dunham said in a statement to TheWrap. “We are so lucky to be partnered with MPTF, who make this their business 365 days a year. We are dazzled by all the brilliant minds who have offered goods and experiences to auction—I am continuously thrilled to be part of this vital group, and we are continually grateful to the crew who have stood in solidarity with us on the picket lines.”

Also available for bidding are unique artistic offerings, such as a home mural crafted by Dunham, a personalized watercolor pet portrait by John Lithgow, a custom song by the cast of “Bob’s Burgers,” and a pottery class for two hosted by Busy Philipps.

For virtual interactions on Zoom, bidders have the opportunity to spend time with celebrities like Barry Jenkins & Nicholas Britell, Sarah Silverman, Rosemarie DeWitt and Ron Livingston.

Bidders can also choose from options like having Adam Scott walk your dog, getting assistance from Natasha Lyonne with the New York Times Sunday crossword puzzle, enjoying lunch with Ann Dowd from “The Handmaid’s Tale” or dinner with Bob Odenkirk and David Cross.

“There are many conversations going on around this strike,” filmmaker Alma Har’el added, “but the only thing that has given me true hope and continues to inspire me every day is the work I get to do with my fellow filmmakers under The Union Solidarity Coalition. What started as a brainstorm in a WGA-DGA What’s App thread is now an active community that focuses on bringing solidarity amongst all the unions.”

The online auction launched on Tuesday and runs through Sept. 22. Items available for bidding can be found at: ebay.com/TUSCauction

All proceeds from the auction will go to the TUSC Fund of MPTF (Motion Picture and Television Fund).



