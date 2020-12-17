Jeremy Bulloch, Original Boba Fett Actor in ‘Star Wars’ Franchise, Dies at 75

Jeremy Bulloch, the actor best known for portraying intergalactic bounty hunter Boba Fett in the first “Star Wars” trilogy. According to Bulloch’s website and confirmed by his reps, the actor died following health complications, including several years living with Parkinson’s disease. He was 75.

Bulloch played Boba Fett in 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back” and 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.”

Bulloch was born in Leicestershire in 1945, and started his acting career in 1958 with commercials before making the leap to film and Television. He got his first big break at 17 and starred in the classic “Summer Holiday” alongside Sir Cliff Richard.

Bulloch became a household name in his native England when he went on to star in a BBC soap opera “The Newcomers” which ran for three years. During the 1970s, Bulloch portrayed the character “Smithers” (Q’s assistant) in the “James Bond” movies.

In 1978, while starring in the television comedy series “Agony,” Bulloch received the call that would change his career when he was asked to portray Boba Fett in “The Empire Strikes Back.” Bulloch only did the physical acting in “Empire.” Fett was originally voiced by Jason Wingreen. Bulloch would reprise the role in “Return of the Jedi” where Fett met his fate in the Sarlacc pit but somehow survived which is still unexplained to this day. Temuera Morrison currently portrays Boba Fett on “The Mandalorian,” which concludes its second season on Friday.

Bulloch became a fixture on the “Star Wars” convention circuit over the years and would reply to all the fan mail sent to him. Bulloch retired from attending “Star Wars” conventions in 2018. Bulloch’s other credits include TV series “The Newcomers,” “Doctor Who,” and “Robin of Sherwood.”

In a statement to TheWrap, Bulloch’s reps wrote, “He had a long and happy career spanning more than 45 years. He was devoted to his wife, three sons, and ten grandchildren and they will miss him terribly. We ask that their privacy be respected at this very difficult time.”

Fantha Tracks first reported the news of Bulloch’s passing.