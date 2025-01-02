Jeremy Renner Celebrates Second ‘Rebirthday’ After Snowplow Accident: ‘I Stand Strong Again’

Jeremy Renner celebrated his second “rebirthday” after his near-fatal snowplow accident left him with 30 broken bones in 2023.

The “Hawkeye” star rang in the start of 2025 by sharing his New Year’s blessings in a social media post alongside a photo of doctors and nurses next to him during his recovery in the hospital. “Ringing in my second ‘ReBirthday’ today,” Renner wrote, marking two years since the accident on New Year’s Day 2023.

“I send out my love, respect and gratitude for the army of people that it took to put me back together again,” Renner continuedT. “Thank you to each and every nurse, doctor, first responder… I literally owe you my life. All my heart goes out to my beautiful, brave nephew and the angels (my neighbors) who jumped to my aid and endured the chaos for 45 long minutes on the icy asphalt New Years morning.”

Renner noted his “gratitude list is very long” and thanked his fans for their love and prayers as well as his family for never leaving his side. He added that “some divine intervention, a bit of luck and a whole lot of miracles” were on his side during his recovery.

“I stand strong again,” he continued. “More Open. More Loved. More Connected. And f—ing BLESSED to take my next step, to take MY NEXT BREATH. Thank you with every fiber and cell in my body. I love you ALL ❤️. #MyNextBreath.”

On Jan. 1, 2023, Renner was crushed by a 14,000-pound snow plow when he attempted to stop the snow plow from sliding and slamming into his nephew. Renner was instead pulled underneath it, leaving him in critical condition.

Since the accident two years ago, Renner has provided updated throughout his recovery, and made his first public media event appearance at the red carpet premiere for his Disney+ series, “Rennervations,” in late March 2023. Nearly a near after his accident in December 2023, Renner paid a holiday visit to the Reno hospital that treated his injuries in a RennerVation Foundation firetruck.

By January 2024, Renner was back on set, sharing a photo on the first day of production for the third season of Paramount+’s “Mayor of Kingstown.” He has since also been cast in the third installment of Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out,” titled “Wake Up Dead Man,” which was slated to begin production in June 2024.