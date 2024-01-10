Jeremy Renner Marks Start of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 3 Filming With Set Photo

“Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off,” the actor wrote of the Paramount+ show

Jeremy Renner (Getty Images)
Getty Images

Actor Jeremy Renner marked the first day of filming for Season 3 of the highly anticipated Paramount+ drama series “Mayor of Kingstown” by posting a photo about how excited he is to be on set.

“Day one on set … nervous today Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans,” Renner wrote in his Instagram caption on Wednesday.

Jeremy Renner at "Rennervations" Los Angeles Premiere
Per a description for the show, “Mayor of Kingstown” follows “the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

The show was officially greenlit for a third season back in September 2023. It’s one of the seven projects Sheridan has housed under Paramount+, and that’s not including his “Yellowstone” series.

Aside from Renner, the cast includes series regulars Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi and Hamish Allan-Headley. “The series”Mayor of Kingstown” comes from the camp of Oscar-nominated filmmaker and actor Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”), Dillon.

The show, which is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, is currently filming in Pittsburgh. It will land exclusively on Paramount+.

