Jeremy Renner Visits Reno Hospital a Year After Snowplow Accident: ‘I’m Forever in Debt With Gratitude’

The “Hawkeye” actor broke over 30 bones on New Year’s Day 2023

Jeremy Renner at "Rennervations" Los Angeles Premiere
Jeremy Renner attends the Los Angeles premiere of Disney+'s original series "Rennervations." (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Jeremy Renner paid a holiday visit to the Reno hospital that treated his injuries following his snowplow accident nearly a year ago.

“Rolling through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and 🍕!!!!” Renner wrote in a Instagram post on Friday alongside a photo of him in a RennerVation Foundation firetruck. “Stopped by to see kids/superheroes, first responders, and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all.”

Visiting the hospital almost exactly a year after he was crushed by a 14,000-pound snowplow on New Year’s Day, the “Hawkeye” expressed his gratitude for the staff that helped his swift recovery.

“Thank you and this community for keeping me here,” Renner wrote. “I’m forever in your debt with gratitude.”

Jeremy Renner
On Jan. 1, 2023, Renner attempted to help tow his nephew’s pickup truck from the snow in Reno, Nevada by using his 14,330-pound Sno-cat. While the pair were successful in releasing the truck, Renner became concerned for his nephew’s safety when the truck and the Sno-cat were no longer connected, prompting him to step out of the Sno-cat without setting the parking brake.

Renner lost his balance and fell out of the Sno-cat while it was still going, and ended up with over 30 broken bones. Following the incident, Renner was immediately hospitalized and was reported to be in a “critical but stable” condition as he suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.”

By mid-January, Renner shared he was released from the hospital and was recovering from his home, and shared updates in the coming months regarding his recovery process. In early April, he made his first public appearance since the accident during the premiere of his Disney+ series “Rennervations.” 

The “Mayor of Kingstown” actor most recently shared a health update in November, noting that he has “been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th,” including physical therapy, peptide injections, exosomes, IV drips, red light and infared therapy and stem cells on his road to recovery.

