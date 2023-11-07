Jeremy Renner Gives Health Update After Snowplow Accident: ‘I Have Been Exploring Every Type of Therapy’

The MCU actor says it’s his “duty” to recover and “not to squander my life being spared”

Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner attends Level 8 Grand Opening Party (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Level 8)

Jeremy Renner has posted an update on social media about his health following the snowplow accident in January that nearly took his life.

“I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th,” the Instagram post reads. Renner then detailed how he’s tried everything from physical therapy, peptide injections and exosomes to IV drips, red light and infared therapy and stem cells to heal up.

“My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better… Be exceptional,” Renner continued. The actor noted that it feels like his “duty” to recover. “Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends and all of you who have empowered me to endure. I thank you all.”

This isn’t the first health update the actor has given since his accident. In May, he shared his workout routine on Instagram and noted that he had decided to “push through the pain of progress.” In April, Renner made his first public appearance since the incident to promote his Disney+ home-building show “Rennervations.” Around that time he noted preparing for the premiere was a “big part of my recovery.”

On New Year’s Day of this year, Renner was crushed by a snow-removal tractor. He was hit and run over by the sliding vehicle after trying to push his grown nephew out of its path. Renner initially left the vehicle without setting the emergency brake. However, the brake indicator light in the cab of the vehicle was not functioning, which led the official report to note “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident.”

Most recently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor starred in Season 2 of HBO’s “Mayor of Kingstown.” He’s also rumored to appear as his character Hawkeye in the upcoming Avengers movie, “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.”

