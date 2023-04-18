New footage showing the aftermath of Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident from January has been released.

The body-cam video, which you can watch above via CNN or here, shows rescue personnel aiding Renner following the snowplow running him over, before placing him in an ambulance to go to the hospital.

The 52 year-old “Hawkeye” actor attempted to jump onto the 14,000-pound machine as it headed straight toward his nephew in Nevada.

“He went up and turned around, got out to tell me something, and then that’s when it started coming at me, like, full force. That’s when he tried to jump back in there,” Renner’s nephew Alex Fries could be heard telling law enforcement.

The Marvel star has made a remarkable recovery since New Year’s Day, with many saying it’s a miracle he survived.

“Right where his blood is at [in the snow], that’s right where it all happened,” Fries continued. “He slipped … he tried to jump on [the snowplow], into the thing, and it took him under.”

Renner slipped on tracks on the road after trying to talk to his nephew, all during the effort to get his pickup truck unstuck from a snow bank.

Renner told Diane Sawyer about his experience operating the Sno-cat to tow the truck. His 27-year-old nephew disconnected the chain joining the two vehicles, and the Sno-cat started to slide on the ice, with Renner putting a foot out of the machine to look for his nephew.

“I just happened to be the dummy standing on the dang track a little bit, seeing if my nephew was there. You shouldn’t be outside the vehicle when you’re operating it, you know what I mean? It’s like driving a car with one foot out of the car,” Renner said. “But it is what it was. And it’s my mistake, and I paid for it.”

After losing his footing, Renner fell out of the plow, and got run over after he tried to jump back in to set the parking break.

“Eight ribs broken in 14 places. Right knee, right ankle broken, left leg tibia broken, left ankle broken, right clavicle broken, right shoulder broken. Face, eye socket, jaw, mandible broken. Lung collapsed. Pierced from the rib bone, your liver — which sounds terrifying,” Sawyer recounted.

The actor even typed out “last words” to his family in the case that he ended up on life support, telling them to let him go if his future was tubes, drugs and painkillers.

Renner recently appeared at the premiere for his new Disney+ show “Rennervations” with a cane to aid him in walking. He also promoted the show on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”