Jeremy Renner Addresses Ex-Wife’s Allegation That He Tried to Kill Her: ‘Doesn’t Feel Good’

When Jeremy Renner and ex-wife Sonni Pacheco were locked in a contentious custody battle in 2019, she accused the actor of attempting to kill her, among other allegations that included firing a gun in their home while their daughter was in her room. Renner reflected on the allegations in an interview with the Guardian published Saturday, noting, “Being accused of things you’ve not done, right? That doesn’t feel good to anybody.”

To compound the situation, he added, “It certainly doesn’t feel good when you’re a celebrity and it’s known to everybody.”

Renner confirmed he was referencing Pacheco’s allegations and continued, “It’s all the salaciousness that happens out there. It’s clickbait, and it hurts my feelings and it dehumanizes people.”

In October 2019 Pacheco filed several complaints against the Marvel star. Renner’s legal team referred to the allegations as “one-sided” and said in a statement, “The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy.”

“This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

The pair married in 2014, and Pacheco filed for divorce in the same year.

In 2015, Pacheco also threatened to expose “intimate videos” of Renner and insisted the actor “does not interact with [the pair’s daughter] Ava on a regular basis.” Renner accused Pacheco of negligence with their daughter, and cited an incident in which she allegedly left the then-two-year-old “without any supervision for approximately fifteen minutes.”

