Jeremy Renner Turned Down ‘Hawkeye’ Season 2 Because ‘They Offered Me Half the Money’ After Near-Fatal Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner revealed Thursday that he he turned down a second season of Marvel’s streaming series “Hawkeye” because Disney was only going to pay him half as much as he got for Season 1.

“They asked me to do Season 2 and they offered me like half the money. I’m like ‘Wow, it’s going to take me twice as much work for half the amount of money. So eight months of my time, essentially, and I have to do it for half the amount,’” the actor, who at that time had survived his well-documented brush with death in a near-fatal snowplow accident, told High Performance in a TikTok video interview.

“I’m like, ‘I’m sorry. Did you think I’m only half the Jeremy because I got ran over?” the actor posed, citing the Jan. 1, 2023, accident that nearly took his life.

Renner clarified that it wasn’t Marvel executives who were behind the lowball offer, and it wasn’t even Disney, but accountants or “penny pinchers.”

“I told them to go fly a kite at the insult offer, so we didn’t see eye to eye on that,” he said.

Renner added, “I still love the character and I’d still love to do it, but I had to defend myself. I didn’t ask for any more money. I just said, ‘Pay me what you paid me for the first season.’”

Renner said that the end of “Hawkeye” was “disheartening,” but that he’s “ready to let that go.” He added, “My body’s probably thanking me time and time again that I’m not doing it right now.”

“Hawkeye” had a one-season run of six episodes in 2021.

Reps for Marvel did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.