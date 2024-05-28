Jeremy Renner said there’s a possibility that he’d be down to take on another mission in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise.

“Maybe now that my daughter is older that could happen,” he said in an interview with Collider. “I’d always jump into a ‘Mission: Impossible’ anytime and back into Brandt. It’s great.”

Renner’s character William Brandt was one of the main protagonists in “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” but he hasn’t appeared in the last two “M:I” films.

As the franchise continues to expand, Renner said he isn’t opposed to a comeback, revealing that his character was supposed to be in more of the films. The actor reflected on his decision to step away from “Mission: Impossible” so he could focus on being a dad.

“I had to leave that. I was supposed to do more with them,” Renner said. “I love those guys. I love Tom [Cruise] so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot. It requires a lot of time away. It’s all in London. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn’t gonna work out then.”

The last movie, “Dead Reckoning Part One,” made its debut in 2023 and starred Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby and more.

The eighth installment of the franchise is set to premiere May 23, 2025.