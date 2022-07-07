Jerrod Carmichael Signs 2-Year Overall Deal With HBO

Jerrod Carmichael is sticking with HBO.

The comedian has signed a two-year overall deal with the network, which includes a new stand-up comedy special.

“Working with Jerrod over the past 10 years has been a true gift. He’s endlessly creative and thoughtful, and with every project we’ve done together, he pushes the boundaries of comedy forward in totally new and unexpected ways,” said Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming. “His last special, ‘Rothaniel,’ was absolutely captivating and we are so proud to continue this partnership.”

“Rothaniel” premiered in April, featuring a deeply personal set that was performed in February at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City. Toward the beginning of the special, Carmichael came out as gay.

“I rebelled against it my whole life,” he said at the time. “I thought I’d never, ever come out. At many points I thought I’d rather die than confront the truth of that, to actually say it to people. Because I know it changes some people’s perceptions of me. I can’t control that.”

Carmichael wrote, executive produced and starred in “Rothaniel,” which was his third comedy special for HBO. This upcoming special will be his fourth. His first two were 2014’s “Love at the Store” and “8” in 2017.

Carmichael also has an unfiltered documentary series with HBO titled “Home Videos,” in which he explores aspects of the Black experience through interviews with his family.

He is repped by Range Media Partners, WME, ID and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.