‘Ted Lasso’ Star Brett Goldstein Signs With WME

“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein has signed with WME, the agency announced on Tuesday.

Goldstein is a series regular, writer and co-executive producer on Apple TV+’s award-winning comedy series “Ted Lasso.”

Goldstein’s breakout performance as Roy Kent won him the 2021 Emmy Award and 2022 Critics Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series; plus a 2022 SAG Award alongside his castmates for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. Goldstein also won two WGA Awards as part of the show’s writing team and received nominations for a 2022 Golden Globe Award and 2022 SAG Awards in their respective supporting actor categories.

As a creator, Goldstein is writing and executive producing the upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series “Shrinking” alongside Bill Lawrence and Jason Segal, who will star. This follows the success of his critically acclaimed AMC limited anthology series, “Soulmates,” which he created and executive produced with Will Bridges.

A fixture for UK audiences on screen, Goldstein starred in and co-wrote the 2015 cult-favorite superhero comedy, “SuperBob,” and won Best Supporting Actor at the 2016 British Independent Film Awards for his performance in the indie feature “Adult Life Skills.” On TV, he was a series regular on Ricky Gervais’ Emmy-nominated “Derek,” and co-starred and wrote on popular UK series “Drifters,” “Hoff the Record,” “Uncle” and “Undercover.”

Goldstein hosts the podcast, ‘Films To Be Buried With’, which recently celebrated over 2 million streams and won the 2022 iHeartRadio Podcast Award in the ‘Podcast to Watch’ category. Each episode finds him in a candid conversation with a special guest as they discuss the films that have shaped them.

Goldstein continues to be represented by Mosaic and Hansen Jacobson in the US, as well as B-Side Management and LARK in the UK.