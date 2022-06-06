“Ted Lasso” co-star and writer Brett Goldstein confirmed that the Emmy-winning comedy series will end after Season 3, as has been the plan since it was originally conceived.

“We are writing it like that,” he told The UK Sunday Times when asked if Season 3 would mark the end of the show. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert: everyone dies.”

Before the Apple TV+ comedy gained immense popularity (and a bevy of Emmys), the plan was always to write it as a three-season arc. Series co-creator Jason Sudeikis made room for speculation as to where the show would go after Season 3 in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“The story that’s being told – that three-season arc – is one that I see, know, and understood,” Sudeikis said. “I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

Co-creator Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard, told EW that he would go with whatever Sudeikis decided.

“I think we’ve always meant it to be three seasons. I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons,” he said. “But even as committed to that idea as Jason may have been, none of us were prepared to the degree to which people love this show. […] I will say that, whatever [Jason] decides, I will happily abide.”

Executive Producer Bill Lawrence envisions other stories to tell in the “Ted Lasso” universe.

“The initial story Jason had in his head is a three-season arc, [but] I’m hopeful there’s more Ted Lasso stories to tell after three seasons,” he said.

Goldstein, who has signed a multiyear contract with Warner Bros. TV, couldn’t say much about what he plans to write in the future, but he knows the recipe of how people relate to each other has struck a chord in “Ted Lasso.”

“The nice part of the show is about people trying to be better,” Goldstein told the Sunday Times. “And that’s unusual. Our public discourse [on social media] is terrible. It is now normal for people to be horrible to each other. Our show shouldn’t be as refreshing as it is — that says more about the world it was brought into. I’ve got far more stories about people being lovely than about people being a nightmare.”

A “Ted Lasso” Season 3 premiere date has not yet been set, but production on the new episodes began in March.