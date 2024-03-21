Jerrod Carmichael calls Taylor Swift his best friend, but said he knows she doesn’t see him in the same light.

The comedian and actor visited “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote his new docuseries “Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show” out March 29. Kimmel asked him about his attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game versus the Buffalo Bills with the “Cruel Summer” singer who’s dating tight end Travis Kelce.

“That was not set up, that’s not part of the show?” Kimmel asked Carmichael.

“No, I should’ve asked her to be on the show. No, that’s my best friend. Taylor Swift’s my best friend. I’m not her best friend, but she’s my best friend,” the comedian said. “Can you think of a better friend to have than Taylor Swift? I called my former best friend, I was like, ‘You’re out, Taylor’s in. You’ve never invited me on your jet to a game.’ No, she’s very smart and interesting.”

Carmichael confirmed that Swift called him and asked him to go to the game with her.

“She knows more about football than I do,” he continued.

Kimmel checked if Carmichael asked Swift questions about football, to which Carmichael replied, “Yeah, I’m the girlfriend in that situation.”

Carmichael also joked about what the headline of the clip would be when his interview with Kimmel went up on YouTube, first predicting, “Jerrod Carmichael Says Taylor Swift’s His Best Friend.”

“Actually you know what, I won’t even get top billing. It’ll be ‘Taylor Swift, Jerrod Carmichael’s best friend,’” he said. “Don’t do that to me. It’s got to be something else. I do love her though.”

He essentially nailed it. The clip’s YouTube title: “Taylor Swift is Jerrod Carmichael’s Best Friend.”

The comedian, who also hosted the 2023 Golden Globe Awards and appeared in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things,” remarked that he’s still “sad all the time” when Kimmel pointed out what a crazy life he had. But Carmichael shared that one of the goals of his reality series, inspired by the Kardashians and “The Real Housewives,” is to capture moments in between all the drama and highs and lows of life.