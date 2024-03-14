One of Stephen Colbert’s first questions for Paul Rudd involved the combined fandoms of Taylor Swift and the Kansas City Chiefs, and Rudd had nothing but positive things to say.

The “Ant-Man” actor, who hails from Kansas City and has long supported the Super Bowl champions featuring Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce, immediately brought up how the connections have created new ways for fathers and daughters to bond.

“I see those stories about the dads and their daughters and their interest in watching the games together and I get all choked up watching it,” the actor told Colbert on “The Late Show” Wednesday night.

“My daughter by the way, like my son, has grown up a Chiefs fanatic, and she loves Taylor Swift, but when that first started, my daughter said, ‘Well, I wonder how many of these new Swifties are going to be able to talk about DiCaprio Bootle.’”

Bootle played cornerback for the Chiefs on their practice squad before heading to the Carolina Panthers.

“I said ‘None of them, but you can!’” Rudd continued. “I went to [the Eras tour] and it was incredible. I was so knocked out by how it was like a stadium filled with 80,000 people, and I just thought there was so much support and love and positivity. To feel that feeling with that many people, normally it’s the opposite feeling.”

Colbert then bonded with Rudd over their daughters’ shared love of Swift. When the host took his daughter to the Grammys, where she met Swift, the singer’s behavior toward his daughter determined his loyalty to the singer.

“Taylor was so nice to her that to this day, I would murder for her if she wanted me to,” Colbert said. “She said ‘Pretty girl,’ and I’m like, ‘Whatever you want, my queen.’”

Watch Rudd’s full interview with Colbert in the video above.